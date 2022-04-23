$2.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $9.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.51) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALK. Barclays decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

NYSE ALK traded down $2.23 on Monday, reaching $56.55. 3,020,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.50. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $72.92.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.