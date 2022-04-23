$2.03 Million in Sales Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $3.87 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $47.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $70.73 million, with estimates ranging from $43.90 million to $122.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. 454,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,581. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

