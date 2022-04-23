1st Source Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

1st Source has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect 1st Source to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $45.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 33.40%. Analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

SRCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1st Source in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile (Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.