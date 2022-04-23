1,995 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Purchased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,166,588.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,148,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,738,000 after purchasing an additional 79,650 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 627,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 83,719 shares during the period.
Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.41. 150,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,307. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.35. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $153.98.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).
