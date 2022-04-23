1,706 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 261,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $181.54 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $185.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $477.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

