$1.63 EPS Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. MetLife reported earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year earnings of $7.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MetLife.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 9.1% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 105,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of MetLife by 37.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of MetLife by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 66,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 23.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 382,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 73,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $2,853,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.83.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetLife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.