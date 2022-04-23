$1.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.48. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.71.

NYSE CPT traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.07. 919,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,708. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $117.07 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.77%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

