$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. Silgan’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Silgan stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,287. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Silgan has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $276,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,530,000 after buying an additional 234,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,310,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,481,000 after buying an additional 528,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,433,000 after buying an additional 665,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,918,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,007,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,827,000 after buying an additional 181,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.