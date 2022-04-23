$1.39 EPS Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.46. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $52,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTS traded down $2.95 on Monday, hitting $134.79. The stock had a trading volume of 134,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,737. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.50 and its 200 day moving average is $169.50. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.27%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

