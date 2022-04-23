$1.39 EPS Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.50. Verisk Analytics posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.70.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.60. The stock had a trading volume of 695,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,201. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $167.37 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.96. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.39%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $44,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

