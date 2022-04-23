$1.12 EPS Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) will post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Waste Management posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,028 shares of company stock worth $6,150,606 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,075. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.90. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $133.85 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.