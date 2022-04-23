$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $986.25 million to $1.08 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCS stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 431,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.98. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.49%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

