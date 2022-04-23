$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $971.66 million. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $725.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.20. 2,359,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,327. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day moving average is $85.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.30.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

