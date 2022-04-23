$0.27 EPS Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. MEDNAX reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 83,109 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MD stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.90. 860,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,581. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

