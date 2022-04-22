ZINC One Day Volume Hits $5.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (ZINC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a total market cap of $20,940.36 and approximately $5.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZINC has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZINC Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

