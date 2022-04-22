ZENZO Hits Market Capitalization of $265,189.55 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $265,189.55 and $3.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.70 or 0.00186744 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00038714 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00022085 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.11 or 0.00392525 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

