Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $14,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 232.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 51.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after buying an additional 101,127 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.14.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $390.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.41. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.63 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

