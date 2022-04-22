Zebi Token (ZEBI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $190,428.46

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $190,428.46 and $1,120.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00045233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.00 or 0.07331203 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,463.82 or 0.99982610 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00035939 BTC.

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,175,522,909 coins and its circulating supply is 981,661,228 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

