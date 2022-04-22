Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on REMYY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €282.00 ($303.23) to €294.00 ($316.13) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €295.00 ($317.20) to €315.00 ($338.71) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($193.55) to €200.00 ($215.05) in a report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.74.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile (Get Rating)
RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.