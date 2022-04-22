Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on REMYY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €282.00 ($303.23) to €294.00 ($316.13) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €295.00 ($317.20) to €315.00 ($338.71) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($193.55) to €200.00 ($215.05) in a report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.74.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

