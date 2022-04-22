Zacks Investment Research Lowers Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

POR opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.68. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 63.24%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,377,000 after buying an additional 135,368 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 10.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

