Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Marriott have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company is benefiting from its focus on expansion initiatives, digital innovation and the loyalty program. Also, it is gaining from the reopening of the international borders and leniency in travel restrictions. Also, recovery in in business transient and group demand bode well. With global trends improving, the company expects the recovery momentum to continue in the upcoming periods as well. However, coronavirus related woes persists. Due to the same, the company failed to provide earnings and RevPAR guidance for 2022. Although RevPAR is improving sequentially, it is still well below the pre-pandemic level. Earnings estimates for 2022, have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential.”

MAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $184.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $143,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Marriott International by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

