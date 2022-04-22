Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.79.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,589,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo acquired 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $99,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 401,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

