Zacks Investment Research Lowers Doma (NYSE:DOMA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of Doma stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. Doma has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Doma will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Ein bought 332,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

