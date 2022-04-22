Zacks Investment Research Lowers Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of DH opened at $24.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Definitive Healthcare (DH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.