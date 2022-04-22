Zacks Investment Research Lowers Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Bankcorp, Inc., a multibank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to consumers and small to medium size businesses primarily in south Georgia. It offers various deposits, including interest bearing demand and savings deposits, checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts. Colony Bank’s philosophy is firmly grounded in the principle that banking is about relationships, not just products and technology. “

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBAN. StockNews.com began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $312.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,560 shares of company stock valued at $306,359 in the last quarter. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Bankcorp (CBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.