Zacks Investment Research Lowers ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a hold rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.53.

ATIP opened at $1.64 on Thursday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $2,941,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $2,866,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 237,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.