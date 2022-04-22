Zacks: Brokerages Expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Analysts expect that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.75. Raymond James posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $9.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Raymond James.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $4.03 on Thursday, hitting $109.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,288. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.08. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $117.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Raymond James by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raymond James (RJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.