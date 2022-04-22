Zacks: Brokerages Expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). NextDecade posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in NextDecade by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NextDecade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NEXT traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 921,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,831. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. NextDecade has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $752.47 million, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.34.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

