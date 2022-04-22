Zacks: Brokerages Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.71. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $318.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

JJSF stock opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.43. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $134.68 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,238,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

