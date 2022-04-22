Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $482.08 Million

Brokerages expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $482.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.85 million and the highest is $483.30 million. Hawaiian reported sales of $182.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 164.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.40%. The company’s revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.71) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on HA. Cowen upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,704. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.01. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 625.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $81,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

