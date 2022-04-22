Zacks: Brokerages Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Post $1.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) to announce $1.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. FMC reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $7.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.47.

FMC stock opened at $137.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.25. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in FMC by 5.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth about $1,812,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in FMC by 49.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

