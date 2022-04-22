Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.83. Enphase Energy reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.31.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $24.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.63. 3,875,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,846. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.82. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

