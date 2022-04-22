Zacks: Brokerages Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Announce $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $1.93. Applied Materials reported earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $10.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.
AMAT stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.68. 510,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,612,962. Applied Materials has a one year low of $112.34 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.
Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
