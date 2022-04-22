Zacks: Brokerages Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Brokerages predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) will announce $1.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $975.15 million. Align Technology posted sales of $894.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.08.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $20.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.62. The stock had a trading volume of 23,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,213. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $447.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.13. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $372.62 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,774,290,000 after buying an additional 223,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,602,000 after acquiring an additional 95,811 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after acquiring an additional 678,453 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

