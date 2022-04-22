Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $8.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $337.17 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,168,000 after acquiring an additional 52,051 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,145,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,778,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,738,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 236,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,826,000 after buying an additional 69,054 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group stock opened at $137.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $165.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

