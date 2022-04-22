Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $193.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) to post sales of $193.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $87.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $889.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $870.70 million to $915.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $985.21 million, with estimates ranging from $966.93 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,681,000 after purchasing an additional 851,841 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,935,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,389,000 after purchasing an additional 623,300 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,756,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,474,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 436,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.53. 367,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.