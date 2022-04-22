Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $600.26 Million

Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) will report $600.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $647.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $560.11 million. Woodward posted sales of $581.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $541.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.08 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.24. 693,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,102. Woodward has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,977,000 after buying an additional 202,018 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,725,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,879,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,584,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Woodward by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,212,000 after purchasing an additional 85,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

