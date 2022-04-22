Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) will report $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.15 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $8.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $245.00 to $249.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $281.71. 1,118,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,204. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $292.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.85 and a 200 day moving average of $223.05.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,623 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,974. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

