Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Utz Brands reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Utz Brands.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Utz Brands news, CEO Dylan Lissette bought 7,374 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $101,539.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cary Devore purchased 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617. 17.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Benin Management CORP bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth $8,480,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Utz Brands by 13.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,119,000 after buying an additional 165,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Utz Brands stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.97. 3,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,206. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.77%.
About Utz Brands (Get Rating)
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
