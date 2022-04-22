Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). Surgery Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $610.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $112,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,695 shares of company stock worth $4,703,018 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.14. 769,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,904. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.89. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

