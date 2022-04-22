Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.80. 406,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Ryan Specialty Group has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $42.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

