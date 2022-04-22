Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.72. RBB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Hovde Group lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of RBB opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $29.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 81.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.