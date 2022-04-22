Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.34). Okta reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.63.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Okta by 2,405.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $240,716,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after acquiring an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $5.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,688. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.03. Okta has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $287.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.