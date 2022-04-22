Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Post $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) will announce $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. Motorola Solutions posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $9.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

MSI stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.81. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $184.54 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

