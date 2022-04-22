Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.24 Million

Equities analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) to report sales of $163.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.98 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $150.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $668.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $667.60 million to $670.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $741.62 million, with estimates ranging from $734.00 million to $749.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $300,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $712,062 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. American Trust acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $26,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.61. 392,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

