Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $489.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) will report sales of $489.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $507.40 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $455.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1,111.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $35.40. 2,039,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,305. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

