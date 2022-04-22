Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) to report sales of $432.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $431.70 million. Forward Air reported sales of $362.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FWRD. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Forward Air by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.24. 138,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,984. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

