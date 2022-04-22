Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. AptarGroup posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $117.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,867. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $147,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,159,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,207,000 after purchasing an additional 373,861 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

