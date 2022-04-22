Zacks: Analysts Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.23). Southwest Airlines posted earnings of ($1.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,862 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,917 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,628 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

