Zacks: Analysts Expect Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Histogen’s earnings. Histogen reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Histogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Histogen.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Histogen from $2.40 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:HSTO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 2,437,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. Histogen has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Histogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Histogen by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Histogen by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Histogen by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Histogen by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

